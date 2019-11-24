Home

St. Anastasia Church
3301 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
Viewing
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Anastasia Church
3301 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Anastasia Church
3301 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA
DENNIS M. SULLIVAN Sr.

SULLIVAN
DENNIS M., SR.
Age 75, on November 21, 2019. Husband of the late Sheila Anne (nee O'Hara); beloved father of Dennis M. Sullivan Jr., Jennifer DiGravio (David), and Amanda Rama (Mike); grand-father of David, Katherine, Abigail, Jacob, Isabella, Alexis, and the late Luke; brother of Eugene Sullivan, Barbara Pio, Patricia Dalessio, and the late Richard Sullivan; brother-in-law of Eileen O'Hara, Maureen Lonergan, Colleen O'Hara; also many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends invited to his Viewing Tuesday, 9:30 A.M., St. Anastasia Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Entombment SS. Peter and Paul Mausoleum. Family requests donations to , 1818 Market St., Suite 2820, Phila. PA 19103.

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 24, 2019
