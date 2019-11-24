|
|
SULLIVAN
DENNIS M., SR.
Age 75, on November 21, 2019. Husband of the late Sheila Anne (nee O'Hara); beloved father of Dennis M. Sullivan Jr., Jennifer DiGravio (David), and Amanda Rama (Mike); grand-father of David, Katherine, Abigail, Jacob, Isabella, Alexis, and the late Luke; brother of Eugene Sullivan, Barbara Pio, Patricia Dalessio, and the late Richard Sullivan; brother-in-law of Eileen O'Hara, Maureen Lonergan, Colleen O'Hara; also many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends invited to his Viewing Tuesday, 9:30 A.M., St. Anastasia Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Entombment SS. Peter and Paul Mausoleum. Family requests donations to , 1818 Market St., Suite 2820, Phila. PA 19103.
RUFFENACH FUNERAL HOME
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 24, 2019