Shaeff-Myers Funeral Home Inc
145 Tennis Ave
Ambler, PA 19002
(215) 646-0595
Calling hours
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Epiphany of Our Lord R.C. Church
3050 Walton Rd.
Plymouth Meeting, PA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Epiphany of Our Lord R.C. Church
3050 Walton Rd.
Plymouth Meeting, PA
DENNIS MICHAEL BROWN

BROWN
DENNIS MICHAEL
of Blue Bell, on May 13, 2019. Husband of Mary J. (nee Iuliano) Brown. Father of David M. and Christopher J. Brother of Stephen M. (Susan). Relatives and friends are invited to the Funeral Mass Sat. May 18th, 11 A.M., from the Epiphany of Our Lord R.C. Church, 3050 Walton Rd., Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462. Interment private. Friends may call 9:30 to 10:45 A.M. at the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be sent to the Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Avenue, Phila., PA 19111. Arrs. by

SHAEFF-MYERS FUNERAL HOME

Published on Philly.com on May 15, 2019
