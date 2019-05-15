|
BROWN
DENNIS MICHAEL
of Blue Bell, on May 13, 2019. Husband of Mary J. (nee Iuliano) Brown. Father of David M. and Christopher J. Brother of Stephen M. (Susan). Relatives and friends are invited to the Funeral Mass Sat. May 18th, 11 A.M., from the Epiphany of Our Lord R.C. Church, 3050 Walton Rd., Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462. Interment private. Friends may call 9:30 to 10:45 A.M. at the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be sent to the Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Avenue, Phila., PA 19111. Arrs. by
SHAEFF-MYERS FUNERAL HOME
