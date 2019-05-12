|
|
MUNCEY
DEREK W.
96 yrs. old, on May 10, 2019 Derek was a retired Parasitologist at the Univ. of Penn School of Veterinary Medicine. Husband of the late Mary Elizabeth and Louise Muncey. Cherished father of David B. (Linda) Muncey and Elizabeth (Ed) Blunt. Grandfather of David and Victoria Great Grandfather of Alexia, Charlotte, Ryder and Tyson. The family will receive relatives and friends Thursday 10:00 to 11:30 A.M. at THE CLARE MCILVAINE MUNDY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7384 Ridge Ave. (cor Wigard Ave.) Phila. 19128. In Lieu of Flowers, Please send donations in Derek's name to PAWS Phila., 2900 Grays Ferry Ave.,Phila. 19146. PhillyPaws.org.
Published on Philly.com on May 12, 2019