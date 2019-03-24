Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Desoo F. Kenneth Notice
DeSOO
F. KENNETH
On March 21, 2019 formerly of Cape May, NJ and Erdenheim, age 88. Beloved husband of Lois (nee Archibald). Devoted father of Robert, Thomas DeSoo (Beth) and Deborah Wittenberg (Frank), 6 grand-children. Funeral Service Friday March 29, 11 A.M. at The Prebyterian Church of Chestnut Hill, 8855 Germantown Ave., Phila., PA 19118. Viewing 10-11 A.M. at Church. Int. Whitemarsh Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to the above church.

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 24, 2019
