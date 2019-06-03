|
|
GOLDBERG
DIANA (nee Hoff)
88, of East Falls, PA died June 1, 2019. Beloved mother of Helen Goldberg MD, Anne Duckett (Francois), Mary Nash (Seth), and Laurence Goldberg (Serena); devoted grandmother of Dylan, Dalia (Ben), Blythe, Jake, Oren, Keano, and Orlando. Diana worked for Eastern Pennsylvania Psychiatric Institute as a nurse manager for many years. Contributions in her memory may be made to Southern Poverty Law Center,
https://donate.splcenter.org/. Memorial service private
Published on Philly.com on June 3, 2019