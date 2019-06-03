Home

DIANA (Hoff) GOLDBERG

GOLDBERG
DIANA (nee Hoff)
88, of East Falls, PA died June 1, 2019. Beloved mother of Helen Goldberg MD, Anne Duckett (Francois), Mary Nash (Seth), and Laurence Goldberg (Serena); devoted grandmother of Dylan, Dalia (Ben), Blythe, Jake, Oren, Keano, and Orlando. Diana worked for Eastern Pennsylvania Psychiatric Institute as a nurse manager for many years. Contributions in her memory may be made to Southern Poverty Law Center,
https://donate.splcenter.org/. Memorial service private
Published on Philly.com on June 3, 2019
