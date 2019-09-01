|
HARRISON
DIANA LASSEN
British-born, wife of the late Paul Harrison M.D. and former resident of Haverford, PA and latterly Moorestown, NJ, died peacefully at the age of 94, on May 30, 2019 at Moorestown's Evergreens life care community. She is survived by 5 children - Diana Harrison Comber, John Robbins Hart Harrison and his wife Lydia Lehr, Paul Harrison Jr. and his wife Jeanne Abboud, Pamela Harrison Musulin and her husband Christopher Musulin, and Susan Harrison Reid and her husband Paul Reid; 6 grandchildren; 3 great-grand-children; and English relatives including a niece, Judith Lassen Coops and nephew, Jonathan Lassen. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 P.M., on 28 September 2019, at Moorestown Monthly Meeting. In place of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to The Alzheimer's Society.
