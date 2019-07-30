Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
DIANA SCHNELLER

DIANA SCHNELLER Notice
SCHNELLER
DIANA
July 27, 2019. Wife of Joseph. Sister of the late Stephen Schneller. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Thursday 1 P.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Interment Monte-fiore Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the , 1818 Market St., Suite 2820, Phila. or Defenders of Wildlife,
https://defenders.org

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on July 30, 2019
