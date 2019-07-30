|
SCHNELLER
DIANA
July 27, 2019. Wife of Joseph. Sister of the late Stephen Schneller. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Thursday 1 P.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Interment Monte-fiore Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the , 1818 Market St., Suite 2820, Phila. or Defenders of Wildlife,
https://defenders.org
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on July 30, 2019