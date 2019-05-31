|
SERKE
DIANA (Klimashevsky)
Died on May 28, 2019, after an 11-year battle with Alzheimer's disease. She leaves behind her husband John; children, Catherine Williams and Andrew and 5 grandchildren.
A graduate of commercial interior design in 1965 from Drexel, she worked with architects and others in this country as well as overseas. She was co-founder, with her husband, of JDS Design Assoc. in 1976. She also co-founded Floral Design Concepts at a later date.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 3, at St Denis RC Church, at 11 A.M. Visitation will begin at 9:30 A.M. in the Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to . of Delaware County, https://www.alz.org/delval
