REGAN
DR. DIANA T. (nee Phan)
Passed away on September 15, 2019. She is the cherished wife of Timothy. Loving mother of Caitlin, Kirsten, and Tylin. Beloved daughter of Cang and Kim. Dear sister of Sarah Phan, Peter Phan (Brent), Christina Carroll (Tim), and Linda Yao (Sheldon). She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, in laws and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING SUNDAY Evening, from 5 to 9 P.M., at PENNSYLVANIA BURIAL CO., INC., 1327-29 S. Broad St. FUNERAL MASS MONDAY, 11 A.M., at St. Patrick Church, 242 S. 20th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103. Interment Haddonfield Baptist Cemetery, 402 Kings Hwy E., Haddonfield, NJ 08033. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Interfaith Caregivers, 20 Chestnut St., Haddonfield, NJ 08033 OR LaSalle Academy, 1434 N. Second St., Phila., PA 19122.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 18, 2019