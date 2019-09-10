Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
58, a retired clerk with the Department of Veterans Affairs and a Marine veteran, died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 after a long illness at Delray Medical Center in Delray Beach, FL. She had suffered gastrointestinal issues that led to her hospitalization in April, said her brother Michael, an Inquirer reporter. She and their mother, Sybil, had moved to Delray Beach last year from Northeast Philadelphia.
After graduation from North-east High School in 1979, Ms. Klein enlisted in the Marines. Given her gentle demeanor and spirited nature, and the fact that she was about 5 feet tall, "this was a surprise to us all," Michael Klein said.
After boot camp, she learned of her first assignment: working in a bakery on Okinawa. She served for several years before shipping back to the United States. Her military service led her to seek employment at the Department of Veterans Affairs office in East Falls, where she processed claims.
She also was a cat lover.
Besides her brother Michael, she is survived by her mother, Sybil; her twin brother, Alan; son, Robert Grindlinger; and daughter, Fallon Grindlinger.
Services will begin at 1 P.M. Wednesday at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second Street Pike, Southampton. The family suggests donations to Morris Animal Refuge,1242 Lombard St., Phila., PA 19147.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 10, 2019
