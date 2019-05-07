Home

DIANE M. (Tworzydlo) KAHRIGER

KAHRIGER
DIANE M. (nee Tworzydlo)


May 6, 2019, age 76. Beloved wife of John; devoted mother of Donna, John (Debbie), Karen, and Kevin; loving Gram of Kage and Anya and her great-grand-daughter Mikaylea; also survived by her sister, Marlene Smith; nieces, nephews and cousins
Relatives and friends are invited to to her Viewing Friday, 10 A.M., at Our Lady of Hope Parish, 701 Little Gloucester Road, Blackwood NJ 08012, followed by her Funeral Mass 11:30 A.M. Int. St. Joseph Cem., Blackwood NJ.

Published on Philly.com on May 7, 2019
