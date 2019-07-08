|
|
ORAZI
DIANE M. (Bolzt)
of Havertown, on Sat. July 6, 2019. She is pre-deceased by her beloved husband Alfred J. Orazi. She is survived by her children, Bruce H. McKeon Jr. (Susan), Joan DiMare (Michael), Diane Orazi (Tony), Joe Orazi (Jennifer), Denise Orazi; and the late Patricia Orazi. She is also survived by 12 grand-children and 12 great grand-children. Family and friends may call Tuesday 9:30 to 10:15 AM followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM in Sacred Heart Church, Manoa Rd, Havertown. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to The American Kidney Fund, 19921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852
STRETCH of HAVERTOWN
www.stretchfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on July 8, 2019