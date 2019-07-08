Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
Resources
More Obituaries for DIANE ORAZI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DIANE M. (Bolzt) ORAZI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DIANE M. (Bolzt) ORAZI Notice
ORAZI
DIANE M. (Bolzt)
of Havertown, on Sat. July 6, 2019. She is pre-deceased by her beloved husband Alfred J. Orazi. She is survived by her children, Bruce H. McKeon Jr. (Susan), Joan DiMare (Michael), Diane Orazi (Tony), Joe Orazi (Jennifer), Denise Orazi; and the late Patricia Orazi. She is also survived by 12 grand-children and 12 great grand-children. Family and friends may call Tuesday 9:30 to 10:15 AM followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM in Sacred Heart Church, Manoa Rd, Havertown. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to The American Kidney Fund, 19921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852

STRETCH of HAVERTOWN
 www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stretch Funeral Home
Download Now