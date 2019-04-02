|
|
TOWEY
DIANE (nee Paglione)
On March 31, 2019, age 83 yrs., of Meadowbrook. Beloved wife of the late Francis Towey. Loving mother of Frank Towey (Kim), Diane Bieretz (Robert), Stephen Towey (Annette), Christopher Towey (Amy), Eileen Felicetti (Ed), Theresa Ostrowski (Dave) and Amy Walker. Also survived by 21 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Sister of Tony Paglione (Faith). Funeral Mass Wednesday 10 A.M. at St. Hilary of Poitiers Church 920 Susquehanna, PA 19046. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing at the Church Wednesday from 9 A.M. to 10 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Fox Chase Cancer Center 333 Cottman Ave. Phila., PA 19111 would be appreciated.
www.mayfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 2, 2019