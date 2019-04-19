|
|
FALZONE
DIEGA "DELLA" (nee Merulla)
April 15, 2019. Age 104. Born in Villa Rosa, Sicily in 1914. Devoted wife of the late Samuel. Beloved mother of Jean (Frank) Sansone, Joseph (Dolores) Falzone, Salvatore (Barbara) Falzone and the late Frank Falzone. Mother-in-law of Ann Falzone. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing TUESDAY 9 A.M. at The Church of St. Nicholas of Tolentine, 9th and Watkins Sts., followed by Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem.
