DIXIE J. (nee Campbell)
79, of Franklinville, NJ, passed on November 9, 2019. Wife of William G. Toal, Sr. Mother of Gregory, Timothy (Laurie), Judith (David), Roger, and the late Thomas. Stepmother to William, Jr., Brian, Colleen, Corrine. Grandmother to Jeremy, Ariel (Keith), Joshua, Meghaen (CJ), Jonathan (Brittany), Patricia, Scott, Brian, Jaclyn, Bobby, and Sidni. Great grandmother to Audrey, Gabriella, Timothy, Joel, and Emory. Sister of the late Kenneth, Floyd W., Jerry L. Survived by loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
Her Viewing will be held on Friday, Nov. 15th from 10 A.M. - 12 Noon at THE FARNELLI FUNERAL HOME, 504 N. Main St., Williamstown, NJ. Service 12 Noon. Burial: Gloucester Co. Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Salvation Army. To sign the guestbook visit:
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 13, 2019