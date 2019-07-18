Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hancock Funeral Home Ltd
8018 Roosevelt Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19152
(215) 332-1099
Resources
More Obituaries for DOLORES CARR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOLORES A. CARR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOLORES A. CARR Notice
CARR
DOLORES A.
On June 25, 2019, of Philadelphia PA. Beloved widow of the late Charles H. Carr; loving mother of Lorrie Deschaine (Todd) and grandmother of Megan Deschaine and Kelly Deschaine; dear sister of Helen Weimar (Dick) and sister-in-law of Mary Ellen Teufel. Relatives and friends are invited to her Memorial Service on Saturday, July 20, 2019, 10 A.M., at HANCOCK FUNERAL HOME, 8018 Roosevelt Blvd., Philadelphia PA 19152. Interment will be private.

www.hancockfuneralhome.net

Published on Philly.com on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now