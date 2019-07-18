|
On June 25, 2019, of Philadelphia PA. Beloved widow of the late Charles H. Carr; loving mother of Lorrie Deschaine (Todd) and grandmother of Megan Deschaine and Kelly Deschaine; dear sister of Helen Weimar (Dick) and sister-in-law of Mary Ellen Teufel. Relatives and friends are invited to her Memorial Service on Saturday, July 20, 2019, 10 A.M., at HANCOCK FUNERAL HOME, 8018 Roosevelt Blvd., Philadelphia PA 19152. Interment will be private.
Published on Philly.com on July 18, 2019