|
|
KING
DOLORES A. (nee McMonagle)
On November 28, 2019, age 91. Wife of the late John and mother of Jack. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Tuesday after 9 A.M. at Holy Innocents Church, 1337 E. Hunting Park Ave., Phila., PA 19124. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Family appreciates memorial contributions to Holy Innocents School, (address above). Services provided by GUCKIN FUNERAL HOME INC., 1419 E. Hunting Park Ave., 215-743-7256.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 1, 2019