Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
610-431-9000
DOLORES A. (Beckle) McCAWLEY

DOLORES A. (Beckle) McCAWLEY Notice
McCAWLEY
DOLORES A. (nee Beckle)


90, of West Chester, passed away July 27, 2019. Beloved wife of Joseph M. McCawley; devoted mother of Patricia Price (Edward), Lori McGraw (Robert), and Karen McCawley (Blake Doney); loving grand-mother of 8, adoring great-grandmother of 8; dear sister of Dorothy Guidone; and caring mother-in-law of Kim M. McCawley. Predeceased by her son, Joseph M. McCawley, and her sisters: Anne Griffith and Marie Gorman.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation 10:00-11:00 A.M. Friday, August 2, 2019 at St. Patrick Church, 104 Channing Ave., Malvern, PA 19355, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. Interment Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either Willow Tree Hospice, 616 E. Cypress St., Kennett Square, PA 19348 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000
Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on July 31, 2019
