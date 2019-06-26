Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
DOLORES B. (Boyle) DUGAN

DOLORES B. (Boyle) DUGAN Notice
DUGAN
DOLORES B. (nee Boyle)
June 23, 2019. Age 86. Wife of the late Francis J. Dugan; mother of Suzanne Check (Thomas), Carol Gilligan (Jim), grandmother of Carolyn and Jamie Gilligan. Relatives and friends invited to Viewing Saturday, 9 A.M., followed by Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M., Holy Family Church. Int. Calvary Cem. Donations in her memory may be made to Holy Family Church, 234 Hermitage St., Phila. PA 19127. or George R. Boyle Scholarship Fund, 3346 Bowman St., Phila. PA 19129.

Published on Philly.com on June 26, 2019
