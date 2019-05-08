Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Donohue Funeral Home
DOLORES "DEE" (Batdorf) BLUEMLE

DOLORES "DEE" (Batdorf) BLUEMLE Notice
BLUEMLE
DOLORES "DEE" (nee Batdorf)
Age 90, of Bryn Mawr PA, on May 3, 2019. Beloved wife of Dr. Lewis W. "Bill" Bluemle, Jr. Loving mother of Chris (Julie), Lauren, Susan and Amy (David). Sister of Jack Batdorf (Barbara) and Lynda Usuka (George). Also survived by her 6 grand-children and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her first three children and her brother, Lawrence Batdorf (Mary). Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Friday, May 10, 2019, 6 to 8 P.M., at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 366 W. LANCASTER AVE., WAYNE PA, 610-989-9600, and to her Funeral Mass Saturday, May 11, 2019, 12 Noon, at St. Katharine of Siena Church, 104 S. Aberdeen Ave., Wayne PA. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to her favorite rescue organization, Best Friends Animal Society at
www.bestfriends.org

Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on May 8, 2019
