REED
DOLORES CATHERINE
Beloved wife, mother, grand-mother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend, passed away on Nov. 23rd, 2019 at the age of 83. Dolores was a resident of Closter NJ, where she lived with her husband of 40 years, Richard Reed. She was born on October 23, 1936 in Phila. PA, where she spent the first 75 years of her life. Dolores is survived by husband Richard Reed; children John Coppolino III, Donna Kirn, Stephen Coppolino, Bobby Coppolino, stepson Richard Reed Jr.; siblings John Orsini Sr. and Betty Severino and 14 grandchildren and great-grand children. A life celebration will take place at the Bensalem Presbyterian Church, 2826 Bristol Road, Bensalem PA at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday Dec. 8th.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 5, 2019