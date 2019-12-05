Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for DOLORES REED
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOLORES CATHERINE REED

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOLORES CATHERINE REED Notice
REED
DOLORES CATHERINE
Beloved wife, mother, grand-mother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend, passed away on Nov. 23rd, 2019 at the age of 83. Dolores was a resident of Closter NJ, where she lived with her husband of 40 years, Richard Reed. She was born on October 23, 1936 in Phila. PA, where she spent the first 75 years of her life. Dolores is survived by husband Richard Reed; children John Coppolino III, Donna Kirn, Stephen Coppolino, Bobby Coppolino, stepson Richard Reed Jr.; siblings John Orsini Sr. and Betty Severino and 14 grandchildren and great-grand children. A life celebration will take place at the Bensalem Presbyterian Church, 2826 Bristol Road, Bensalem PA at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday Dec. 8th.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOLORES's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -