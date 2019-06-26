|
|
CIANCIARULO
DOLORES N. "CHICKIE"
(nee Simiriglia )
On June 23, 2019. Formerly of South Philadelphia, presently of Casa Farnese, Center City. She is sadly missed by her nephew, Carlo A. Cicchini, along with other family members and many friends. Relatives and friends are invited to her Graveside Committal Service, on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 2 P.M., in Mt. Zion Cem., 1400 Springfield Rd., Collingdale PA 19023. Memorial contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or at www.stjude.org McELVARR
Published on Philly.com on June 26, 2019