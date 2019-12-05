Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Donohue Funeral Home
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
610-353-6300
DOLORES (Caruso) DESIDERIO

DOLORES (Caruso) DESIDERIO Notice
DESIDERIO
DOLORES (nee Caruso)


Age 91, passed on Dec. 2, 2019 of Downingtown, PA. Daughter of the late Elizabeth (nee Verrecchia) and Rocco Caruso. Wife of the late Gori R. Desiderio. Mother of the late Barbara Zansitis, Thelma Davis and Christina Brophy; grand-mother of Laura, Brian, Matthew, Mark, Robert, Rebecca, Stephen and Elizabeth. Also survived by 6 great grandchildren. Cousin of Louis Cellucci. Relatives and friends may gather Saturday Dec. 7, 2019, 10:30-11:00 A.M. and attend her Funeral Service 11 A.M. at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 3300 WEST CHESTER PIKE, NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA, 610-353-6300. Interment will be held privately.

www.donohuefuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 5, 2019
