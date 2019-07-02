|
|
DiDIO
DOLORES (nee Fontano)
Age 83, June 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ralph "Ralphie Day" DiDio. Devoted mother of Louis (Suzan) DiDio, Karen Principato (the late Michael Madden) and Tina (Steven) Sheets. Loving grandmother of 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Friday morning 9 A.M. at St. Rita of Cascia Church, 1166 S. Broad St. (at Ellsworth St.). Funeral Mass to begin 10 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Rita of Cascia Church in Dolores' memory.
Published on Philly.com on July 2, 2019