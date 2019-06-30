|
DRAKELY
DOLORES M. "MICKEY"
(nee Torrence)
On June 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harvey R. Drakely; devoted mother of Susan, Horton (John); sister of Earl Torrence and Sally Thomas; loving grandmother of Amy Michener (Dave) and Stacy McBride (Bob); great-grand-mother of Grace, Emma, Lauren, Abby and John. Relatives, friends, members of C.L.W.U. and Local #274 H.E.R.E. are invited to attend her Viewing Tuesday 9:45 to 10:45 A.M. at St. Ephrem, 5340 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020 followed by her Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Rite of Committal Resurrection Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the , P O Box 600., Doyelstown PA 18901.
www.dementiasociety.org/donate
Fluehr F.H. 215-639-3130
Published on Philly.com on June 30, 2019