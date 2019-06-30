Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Fluehr Funeral Home
864 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
(215) 639-3130
DOLORES DRAKELY
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Ephrem
5340 Hulmeville Rd.
Bensalem, PA
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ephrem
5340 Hulmeville Rd.
Bensalem, PA
DOLORES (Torrence) DRAKELY


1931 - 2019
DOLORES (Torrence) DRAKELY Notice
DRAKELY
DOLORES M. "MICKEY"
(nee Torrence)


On June 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harvey R. Drakely; devoted mother of Susan, Horton (John); sister of Earl Torrence and Sally Thomas; loving grandmother of Amy Michener (Dave) and Stacy McBride (Bob); great-grand-mother of Grace, Emma, Lauren, Abby and John. Relatives, friends, members of C.L.W.U. and Local #274 H.E.R.E. are invited to attend her Viewing Tuesday 9:45 to 10:45 A.M. at St. Ephrem, 5340 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020 followed by her Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Rite of Committal Resurrection Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the , P O Box 600., Doyelstown PA 18901.
www.dementiasociety.org/donate
Published on Philly.com on June 30, 2019
