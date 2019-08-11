Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Visconto Funeral Home, Inc.
2031 Vista St
Philadelphia, PA 19152
(215) 637-8184
DOLORES CARROLL
Viewing
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visconto Funeral Home, Inc.
2031 Vista St
Philadelphia, PA 19152
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Matthew Roman Catholic Church
3000 Cottman Avenue
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Matthew Roman Catholic Church
3000 Cottman Avenue
DOLORES E. (Larkey) CARROLL


1931 - 2019
DOLORES E. (Larkey) CARROLL Notice
CARROLL
DOLORES E. (nee Larkey)
August 8, 2019. Beloved Bride of the late John J. "Pete" Carroll. Devoted mother of Dolores E. Wulko (late Joseph J.), Patricia Carroll (Tom) Senko, Peter Carroll, Lizann LeCompte, Joseph Carroll, Dana Carroll and the late John J. "Jay" Carroll. Also will be sadly missed by 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Sister-in-law of Eileen Larkey. Dolores' family would like to acknowledge the amazing staff at St. Joseph Manor and Kathy Spoerl. Relatives and friends are invited to VIEWING Tuesday, 7-9 PM VISCONTO FUNERAL HOME, INC. 2031 Vista Street (Vista & Large Sts.) (Ample parking & handicap accessibility in rear of building) and Wed., 9:15-10:15 AM St. Matthew RC Church 3000 Cottman Ave. followed by Funeral Mass 10:30 AM. Ent. Holy Sepulchre Cem.
www.viscontofuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 11, 2019
