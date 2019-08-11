|
|
CARROLL
DOLORES E. (nee Larkey)
August 8, 2019. Beloved Bride of the late John J. "Pete" Carroll. Devoted mother of Dolores E. Wulko (late Joseph J.), Patricia Carroll (Tom) Senko, Peter Carroll, Lizann LeCompte, Joseph Carroll, Dana Carroll and the late John J. "Jay" Carroll. Also will be sadly missed by 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Sister-in-law of Eileen Larkey. Dolores' family would like to acknowledge the amazing staff at St. Joseph Manor and Kathy Spoerl. Relatives and friends are invited to VIEWING Tuesday, 7-9 PM VISCONTO FUNERAL HOME, INC. 2031 Vista Street (Vista & Large Sts.) (Ample parking & handicap accessibility in rear of building) and Wed., 9:15-10:15 AM St. Matthew RC Church 3000 Cottman Ave. followed by Funeral Mass 10:30 AM. Ent. Holy Sepulchre Cem.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 11, 2019