COLLIGON
DOLORES E. (nee Moran)
Died Thursday, May 16, 2019. Wife of the late Bruce B. Leddy and Thomas J. Colligon. She is survived by her children, Michael Colligon (Tawana) of Richmond VA, Jaqueline Andra of Norfolk VA, Barbara Vargas (Sergio) of Lansdale, Amy Smith (Mark) of Vernon CT; many grandchildren and great-grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Celebration of Life on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at 11 A.M., R.L. WILLIAMS JR. FUNERAL HOME INC., Skippack Pike & Cedars Rd., Skippack PA, where friends may greet the family from 10 to 11 A.M. Bright colors are welcome in honor of Honey's belief in celebrating life. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Ave., Phila. PA 19111.
