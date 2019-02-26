|
|
TANNER
DOLORES E. (nee Baseshore)
formerly of S.W. Phila., passed away on Feb. 22, 2019, at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Harry E. Tanner. Loving mother of Grant, Dale and the late Daniel Tanner. Also survived by 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service Thursday 11:00 A.M. at The LOGAN FUNERAL HOME, 57 South Eagle Rd., Havertown, PA 19083, where friends may call from 9:00 A.M. Thursday at the Funeral Home. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, family prefers Contributions to St. Jude's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 26, 2019