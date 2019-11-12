|
|
HUNCHAK
DOLORES (nee Klosuk)
Age 82, of Drexel Hill, PA fell asleep in the Lord on Nov. 7, 2019. She is survived by her children: Kathryn Hunchak-Kariouk (John D. Kariouk), Paul B. Hunchak (Elena Andrusezko) and Nicholas A. Hunchak (Krissy Fraelich); grandchildren Valentina, Oleg, Katya, Zoe, Becca and Tristan. She is predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Boris, and her parents Paul and Mary (nee Hudanycz) Klosuk. She graduated from The Philadel-phia High School for Girls.
Relatives and friends may attend a Visitation on Wednesday, Nov. 13th, 5:00-6:45 P.M. at St. Herman of Alaska Orthodox Church, 1855 Middletown Road, Glen Mills, PA 19342 with Funeral Service to follow 7:00 P.M. Interment on Thursday Nov. 14th, 11:00 A.M. Oakland Cemetery, Adams and Ramona Avenue, Phila., PA 19124. Memorial contributions to Upper Darby Performing Arts Center (UDPAC.org) or the above listed Church. Arrangements by the
KANIEFSKI KENDUS D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF TRAINER, PA
www.kkdmemorialhomepa.com
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 12, 2019