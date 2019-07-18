|
|
EDMONDSON
DOLORES I.
Passed away July 15, 2019. Beloved wife to the late Jack Edmondson. Loving mother to Jack (Deborah), and Tracy Simon. Dear grandmom of Jeffrey, Amanda, Jessica, Lindsay and 4 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Sunday eve. 6 - 8 P.M and Monday 8:30 - 9:30 A.M. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 1428 E. Columbia Ave., Phila., PA 19125 followed by her Funeral Mass at Holy Name of Jesus Church at 10 A.M. Entombment Sunset Mem. Park.
Published on Philly.com on July 18, 2019