Burns Funeral Home
1428 East Columbia Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 634 6858
DOLORES EDMONDSON
Viewing
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home
1428 East Columbia Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19125
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Burns Funeral Home
1428 East Columbia Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19125
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Name of Jesus Church
DOLORES I. EDMONDSON
EDMONDSON
DOLORES I.
Passed away July 15, 2019. Beloved wife to the late Jack Edmondson. Loving mother to Jack (Deborah), and Tracy Simon. Dear grandmom of Jeffrey, Amanda, Jessica, Lindsay and 4 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Sunday eve. 6 - 8 P.M and Monday 8:30 - 9:30 A.M. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 1428 E. Columbia Ave., Phila., PA 19125 followed by her Funeral Mass at Holy Name of Jesus Church at 10 A.M. Entombment Sunset Mem. Park.
Published on Philly.com on July 18, 2019
