Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc.
30 East Athens Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610-642-6303
DOLORES L. (Minetti) NIGRO

Died peacefully on June 4th, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Agostino Nigro and dear mother of Ralph Nigro(Mikell) and Mariarose Drew(Daniel); she is survived by 5 cherished grandchildren; her sister, Nancy McPherson; and was pre-deceased by her grand-daughter, Gemma. The family will receive guests on Mon. June 10th from 9 to 10:15 A.M. in St. Katharine of Siena Church, 104 S. Aberdeen Ave., Wayne, PA, where her Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 A.M. Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

Published on Philly.com on June 6, 2019
