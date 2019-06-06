|
Died peacefully on June 4th, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Agostino Nigro and dear mother of Ralph Nigro(Mikell) and Mariarose Drew(Daniel); she is survived by 5 cherished grandchildren; her sister, Nancy McPherson; and was pre-deceased by her grand-daughter, Gemma. The family will receive guests on Mon. June 10th from 9 to 10:15 A.M. in St. Katharine of Siena Church, 104 S. Aberdeen Ave., Wayne, PA, where her Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 A.M. Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
