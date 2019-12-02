Home

McElvarr Funeral Homes
1415-17 E Susquehanna Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 739-1473
Viewing
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
8:30 AM
McElvarr Funeral Homes
1415-17 E Susquehanna Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19125
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Name of Jesus Parish
701 East Gaul Street
Philadelphia, PA
DOLORES (Horan) LEKNER

DOLORES (Horan) LEKNER Notice
LEKNER
DOLORES (nee Horan)


On November 30, 2019. Loving mother of Jean Samborek (the late Edward), Sharon Cervantes (the late Robert), Doreen Thompson (the late Les) and Julia Ann Leslie (Jay Sr). Mom - Mom of Thomas, Shannon, Michael, Robert, Jay Jr, Patrick and the late James. Great Grandmom to 8, and great great grandmom to 2. Dear sister of the late Joan, Geraldine, Richard, James and Helen. Sadly missed by her many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing and funeral on Wednesday at 8:30 A.M. in the McELVARR FUNERAL HOME 1415-17 East Susquehanna Ave, Fishtown. Funeral Mass 11 AM, Holy Name of Jesus Parish. Int. Palmer Cem. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Holy Name Church, 701 East Gaul Street, Phila., PA. 19125 would be appreciated.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 2, 2019
