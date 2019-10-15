Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for DOLORES BARBA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOLORES M. BARBA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOLORES M. BARBA Notice
BARBA
DOLORES M.
Formerly of Northeast Philadelphia, passed away on October 11th, 2019, at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Barba. Survived by one brother Riccardo Cioci. Family and friends are invited to attend her Viewing and Funeral on Monday October 21st from 10:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at McCAFFERTY FUNERAL & CREMATION INC. 6711 Frankford Ave. (between Unruh & Knorr Sts). There will be a Prayer Service at 11:00 A.M. in the Funeral Home with burial to follow in New Cathedral Cemetery.

www.phillycremation.com

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOLORES's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.