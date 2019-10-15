|
|
BARBA
DOLORES M.
Formerly of Northeast Philadelphia, passed away on October 11th, 2019, at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Barba. Survived by one brother Riccardo Cioci. Family and friends are invited to attend her Viewing and Funeral on Monday October 21st from 10:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at McCAFFERTY FUNERAL & CREMATION INC. 6711 Frankford Ave. (between Unruh & Knorr Sts). There will be a Prayer Service at 11:00 A.M. in the Funeral Home with burial to follow in New Cathedral Cemetery.
www.phillycremation.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 15, 2019