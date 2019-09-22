Home

DOLORES M. (Harkins) DOUGHERTY

DOLORES M. (Harkins) DOUGHERTY Notice
DOUGHERTY
DOLORES M. (nee Harkins)
Age 88, of Roslyn, PA passed peacefully August 19, 2019. Dolores was born on February 3, 1931 a daughter of the late Andrew and Elizabeth (Fitzgerald) Harkins. Beloved wife of the late Cornelius Dougherty. Loving mother of Neil (the late Florence) and Andrew (Madonna). Dolores is also survived by her 4 grandchildren, her 2 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her sisters, Elizabeth, Patricia, and Jane. She was a 40 year employee of Abington Hospital and a founding member of St. John of the Cross in Roslyn.
Family will receive relatives and friends Wednesday, September 25, 2019, from 9:30 to 10:15 A.M., followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. both at Queen of Peace Church, 820 North Hills Ave., Ardsley PA 19038. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contri-butions may be made to Aark Wildlife, 1531 Upper Stump Road, Chalfont, PA 18914, or go to www.aark.org
Services entrusted to JOSEPH J. MCGOLDRICK FUNERAL HOME, Jenkintown, PA
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 22, 2019
