Ruffenach Funeral Home
4900 Township Line Rd
Drexel Hill, PA 19026
(610) 789-4448
DOLORES M. (Coakley) KIDD

DOLORES M. (Coakley) KIDD Notice
KIDD
DOLORES M. (nee Coakley)
August 13, 2019, age 88 of Drexel Hill. Wife of the late Norman Kidd, mother of Jeanine (Randy) MacWilliams and Kevin W. Kidd. Prede-ceased by her sons Michael and Gary. Sister of Kathleen McKenzie, the late William Coakley and the late Jane Ann Samolis. Also survived by 5 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing 6-8 P.M. Friday and 8:30-9:30 A.M. Saturday at the RUFFENACH FUNERAL HOME, 4900 Township Line Rd., Drexel Hill. Her Funeral Mass will be Saturday 10 A.M. at St Andrew the Apostle Church, 3500 School Lane Drexel Hill, PA 19026. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Andrew the Apostle Church.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 15, 2019
