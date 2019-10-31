|
|
KURTZ
DOLORES M. (nee Meredith)
Of Exton and formerly of Yeadon, PA, passed away on October 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James F. Kurtz. Loving mother of Beth A. Kurtz. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass, 10:30 A.M., Monday, November 4, 2019, at SS. Philip and James Church, 107 N. Ship Rd. (corner of Route # 30), Exton, PA 19341, where friends may call from 9:30 A.M. Monday at the church prior to Mass. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers family prefers contributions to the Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Dr., Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 31, 2019