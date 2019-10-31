Home

POWERED BY

Services
Logan Funeral Home, Inc.
698 East Lincoln Highway
Exton, PA 19341
(610) 363-8600
Resources
More Obituaries for DOLORES KURTZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOLORES M. (Meredith) KURTZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOLORES M. (Meredith) KURTZ Notice
KURTZ
DOLORES M. (nee Meredith)
Of Exton and formerly of Yeadon, PA, passed away on October 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James F. Kurtz. Loving mother of Beth A. Kurtz. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass, 10:30 A.M., Monday, November 4, 2019, at SS. Philip and James Church, 107 N. Ship Rd. (corner of Route # 30), Exton, PA 19341, where friends may call from 9:30 A.M. Monday at the church prior to Mass. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers family prefers contributions to the Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Dr., Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923.


logo

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOLORES's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -