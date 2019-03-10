Home

Frank C Videon Funeral Home
Sproul & Lawrence Rds
Broomall, PA 19008
(610) 356-8080
DOLORES M. STEWART

STEWART
DOLORES M.
On March 7, 2019 of Broomall since 1961. Beloved wife of Jack E. Stewart, Sr.; devoted mother of Dee (Mike) Lynch, Helen (Joe) Rodolico, Janice (Dave) Mosey, Jay Stewart, Jr., Steven (Sandra) Stewart; also survived by 11 grandchildren and one great-grandson and brothers, Bill and Bob Luetz.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass on Tuesday, at 10 A.M., at St. Pius X Church, 220 Lawrence Rds., Broomall, where friends may call after 9 A.M. Memorials may be sent in her name to the , 400 Market St., Suite 610, Phila. PA 19106. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.


logo

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 10, 2019
