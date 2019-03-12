|
|
CATERINA
DOLORES P. (nee Dziedic)
Passed away March 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frank, she is the loving sister of John "Jay" Schwartz and the late Joan Acker; also survived by many adoring nieces, nephews, and godchildren. Relatives, friends, and members of the Primrose Club are invited to her viewing Friday 9:00 A.M., St. Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Ave., Phila., PA 19114, followed by her Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery.
BURNS FUNERAL HOME
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 12, 2019