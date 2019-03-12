Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Lownes Funeral Home
659 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
(610) 828-4430
DOLORES P. "DODIE" ROCETTE

ROCETTE
DOLORES P. "DODIE"


88, of Lafayette Hill, passed on March 9, 2019. Born in German-town to the late John and Sarah Marlin. Survived by her husband, George; children, Marian Racette, Paul Racette (Meg Gruwell), Theresa AlDamlouji (Zaid) and Frances Racette; 7 grandchildren and sister, Sarah Cummins. Funeral Mass on Friday, March 15th at 11 A.M. at St. Philip Neri Church, 437 Ridge Pike Lafayette Hill. Viewings will be Thursday March 14th from 6-8 P.M. at THE LOWNES FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 659 German-town Pike, Lafayette Hill PA. and Friday March 15th from 9:30-11 A.M. at St. Philip Neri Church. Interment Calvary Cemetery, W. Conshohocken. In lieu of flowers, memorial contri-butions to Catholic Relief Services P.O. Box 17090 Baltimore, MD 21297.


