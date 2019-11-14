Home

DOLORES RITA (Konrad) STINGEL

DOLORES RITA (Konrad) STINGEL
STINGEL
DOLORES RITA (nee Konrad)


On Nov. 7th, 2019, of Phila. Age 97. Beloved wife of the late John "Dan" Stingel. Survived by and devoted mother to Kenneth, Susan Argeros (Leo), Joanne Dunch (David) and Beth; loving grandmother of Christopher, Christina Armstrong (Chuck), Meredith Lewis (Robert), Gerad Argeros (Elizabeth), Matthew Dunch S.J. and Jonathan Dunch; great-grandmother of Ryan and Matthew Armstrong, Rachel and Joshua Stingel, Reagan and Marin Lewis, Ames, Beau, and Eden Dolores Argeros.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation in the Church at 10 A.M. with a Funeral Mass to follow at 11 A.M. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 7631 Waters Road, Cheltenham PA 19012.
Dolores' life was vitalized by faith and love. She looked you in the eye, got your name, then pulled you close. The rest was smiles and gentle mischief. Her jewels were family, friends, coffee, cake and warm chit chat. Her laughter our shining memory of a life lived long and true. Until the very end, "I was so in love with the world."
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 14, 2019
