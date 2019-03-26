Home

DOLORES S. (Schiavo) SQUADRITO

DOLORES S. (Schiavo) SQUADRITO Notice
SQUADRITO
DOLORES S. (nee Schiavo)
Formerly of Philadelphia, of Haddonfield, NJ. On March 23, 2019, age 91. Wife of the late James; beloved mother of James V. (Kathleen) of Boothwyn, PA, Marilyn S. Bonner (John) of Wilmington, DE, Richard G. (Carole) of Norwood, PA and Cheryl S. of Haddonfield; Cherished grandmother of 9 and Treasured great grand-mother of 7.
Mrs. Squadrito had been an active member of Christ the King Church including serving as a Eucharistic Minister. Additionally, she was devoted to her family and will be deeply missed.
Mrs. Squadrito's family will receive friends on Thurs. March 28th, 9:30-10:45 A.M., at Christ the King RC Church, 200 Windsor Ave., Haddonfield, NJ; where her Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in honor of Mrs. Squadrito may be made to the Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 (www.samaritanNJ.org) or , SJ Chapter, 3 Eves Dr., Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053 (www.alz.org). Arrangements by KAIN-MURPHY FUNERAL SERVICES OF HADDONFIELD, NJ.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 26, 2019
