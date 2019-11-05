|
|
NUSSLEIN
DOLORES T. (nee Kobierowski)
On Nov. 3, 2019, Wife of the late Joseph, loving Mom of Joy Pasquarella (Anthony) and Joseph (Catherine), Mommu of Anthony Pasquarella (Christina) and Amanda Bernardi (Christopher), grandmom of Nicole Sklar (Michael), Keri Nusslein and Joseph Nusslein, great grandmom of Mikey, Aubrey, Bria, Luca and Greyson; Dolores will be sadly missed by her loving family.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Wednesday, 10 A.M. at St. John Neumann Center, 10400 Roosevelt Blvd., Phila., PA 19116. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment New Cathedral Cemetery.
www.rrfunerals.com
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 5, 2019