Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for DOLORES VIGGIANO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOLORES "DEE" (Dippolito) VIGGIANO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOLORES "DEE" (Dippolito) VIGGIANO Notice
VIGGIANO
DOLORES "DEE" (nee Dippolito)
Suddenly on Nov. 28, 2019. Devoted mother of Michele (Craig) Styer; loving MomMom of Christina and Michael. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing and Funeral Tuesday 9:00 A.M. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 17th and Morris Sts., Phila., PA 19145. Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. Ent. SS. Peter and Paul Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in her memory to at:
www.lovetotherescue.org
BUDDY DOUGHERTY, F.D.


logo

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOLORES's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -