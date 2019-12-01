|
VIGGIANO
DOLORES "DEE" (nee Dippolito)
Suddenly on Nov. 28, 2019. Devoted mother of Michele (Craig) Styer; loving MomMom of Christina and Michael. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing and Funeral Tuesday 9:00 A.M. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 17th and Morris Sts., Phila., PA 19145. Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. Ent. SS. Peter and Paul Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in her memory to at:
www.lovetotherescue.org
BUDDY DOUGHERTY, F.D.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 1, 2019