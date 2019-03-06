|
SALVATORE
DOMENIC R. "CASEY"
March 5, 2019. age 92. Loving son of the late Domenic and Nicoletta; brother of Anna Pinto and the late Lucy Vesotsky, Frank, and Leon Salvatore; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.
Domenic was a retired employee of Westinghouse, an avid golfer and served his country in the Armed Forces during WWII.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing and Funeral Friday, 9 to 10 A.M., St. Rita of Cascia Church, Funeral Mass will follow Viewing 10 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made in his memory to St. Rita of Cascia Church, 1166 S. Broad St., Phila. PA 19146.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 6, 2019