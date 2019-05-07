Home

Hollen Funeral Home
3160 Grant Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 698-2500
DOMENIC ROBERTO

DOMENIC ROBERTO Notice
ROBERTO
DOMENIC
May 4, 2019, age 79 yrs. Beloved husband of Laura (nee Sawa). Devoted father of Domenic (Lizann), Danielle Ischinger (Keith), Steven (Jennifer) and Christopher (Ashley). Brother of Daniel. Also survived by 6 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Saturday 9:30-10:30 A.M. St. Anselm Church, 12670 Dunks Ferry Rd., Phila., 19154. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cem. Arrs. by

HOLLEN FUNERAL HOME (Thomas J. Fluehr, F.D.)
215-698-2500

Published on Philly.com on May 7, 2019
