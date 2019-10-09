|
COLAIZZO
DOMINIC A.
October 7, 2019 age 70. Beloved husband of Rachael (nee Lanzetta); devoted father of Matthew L., and Gina Rae; loving nephew of Antoinette Colaizzo; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday, 6 to 8 P.M., at St. Philip Neri Church, 218 Queen St., Phila. PA 19147, and again Saturday morning, 9 to 10:15 A.M., followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. Laurel Hill Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dominic's name can be made to St. Philip Neri Church.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 9, 2019