Rachubinski Funeral Homes Inc
781 S Front St
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 468-7344
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Philip Neri Church
218 Queen St.
Philadelphia, PA
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Philip Neri Church
218 Queen St.
Philadelphia, PA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Resources
DOMINIC A. COLAIZZO

DOMINIC A. COLAIZZO Notice
COLAIZZO
DOMINIC A.


October 7, 2019 age 70. Beloved husband of Rachael (nee Lanzetta); devoted father of Matthew L., and Gina Rae; loving nephew of Antoinette Colaizzo; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday, 6 to 8 P.M., at St. Philip Neri Church, 218 Queen St., Phila. PA 19147, and again Saturday morning, 9 to 10:15 A.M., followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. Laurel Hill Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dominic's name can be made to St. Philip Neri Church.

Share Online Condolences at
rachubinskiandrogersfh.com

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 9, 2019
