TAMBURRI
DOMINIC
November 10, 2019, of Moorestown, NJ. Husband of Phyllis J. Tamburri. Father of Michael (Aimee) Tamburri and Richard (Debra) Tamburri. Grandfather of Michael (Kristen), Matthew, Brandon, Gina, Gabriele, Nicolette and Dominic II. Brother of Frank Tamburri. Also survived by his caregiver Todd Hicks and many loving, aunts, uncles and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 9:00 to 10:45 A.M. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 2500 Branch Pike, Cinnaminson, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 A.M. at the church. Ent. Lakeview Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, chop.edu or the Ronald McDonald House, philarmh.org
PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc. Cherry Hill, NJ
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 13, 2019