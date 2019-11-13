Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Church
2500 Branch Pike
Cinnaminson, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Church
2500 Branch Pike
Cinnaminson, NJ
DOMINIC TAMBURRI

DOMINIC TAMBURRI Notice
TAMBURRI
DOMINIC


November 10, 2019, of Moorestown, NJ. Husband of Phyllis J. Tamburri. Father of Michael (Aimee) Tamburri and Richard (Debra) Tamburri. Grandfather of Michael (Kristen), Matthew, Brandon, Gina, Gabriele, Nicolette and Dominic II. Brother of Frank Tamburri. Also survived by his caregiver Todd Hicks and many loving, aunts, uncles and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 9:00 to 10:45 A.M. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 2500 Branch Pike, Cinnaminson, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 A.M. at the church. Ent. Lakeview Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, chop.edu or the Ronald McDonald House, philarmh.org

PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc. Cherry Hill, NJ

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 13, 2019
 Back to today's Notices
