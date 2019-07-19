|
BUCCIARELLI
DOMINICK F.
On July 12, 2019, at the age of 81. Beloved husband of Mary G. Bucciarelli (nee Coyle); loving father of Dominick J. (Angela), Elena Perri (Paul), Teresa Holman (Robert), Kathleen Florkowski, Daniel , Maria Pote (Eric), Clare Loranger (Matthew). Loving grandfather to 12, and great-grandfather to one. Visitation Sun., July 21, from 7 to 9 P.M., Mon., July 22, from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M., at JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY RD, Philadelphia PA 19154. Mass at 11 A.M. on Monday, July 22, St. Anselm Church, 12670 Dunks Ferry Rd., Phila., PA. Interment Resurrection Cemetery of Bensalem. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to The Saint Vincent de Paul Society of St. Anselm Church at the address above.
Published on Philly.com on July 19, 2019