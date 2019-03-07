Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pennsylvania Burial Company Inc.
1327 - 29 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 334-1717
Resources
More Obituaries for DONALD PETTINELLI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONALD ANTHONY PETTINELLI

Notice Condolences Flowers

DONALD ANTHONY PETTINELLI Notice
PETTINELLI
DONALD ANTHONY


A former native of Phila., passed away on March 2, 2019 in White Plains, NY. He is survived by his wife Melody; his sons David and Damon; a daughter Dara (Kapoor); sister Nancy (Fazio); and brother Eugene. He was the loving grandfather of Robert, Mariah, Dominick, Leonardo, Adriana, Colette (Kapoor) and Layla (Kapoor). Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Friday Evening from 6:00 to 9:00 P.M. at the PENNSYLVANIA BURIAL CO., INC., 1327-29 S. Broad St. Funeral Mass Saturday 10:00 A.M. at St. Richard's Church, 3010 S. 18th St., Phila. Interment Holy Cross Cem. No Viewing Saturday morning.

pennsylvaniaburialcompany.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now