PETTINELLI
DONALD ANTHONY
A former native of Phila., passed away on March 2, 2019 in White Plains, NY. He is survived by his wife Melody; his sons David and Damon; a daughter Dara (Kapoor); sister Nancy (Fazio); and brother Eugene. He was the loving grandfather of Robert, Mariah, Dominick, Leonardo, Adriana, Colette (Kapoor) and Layla (Kapoor). Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Friday Evening from 6:00 to 9:00 P.M. at the PENNSYLVANIA BURIAL CO., INC., 1327-29 S. Broad St. Funeral Mass Saturday 10:00 A.M. at St. Richard's Church, 3010 S. 18th St., Phila. Interment Holy Cross Cem. No Viewing Saturday morning.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 7, 2019